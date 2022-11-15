Johnson accumulated 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 132-95 loss to Golden State.

The Spurs looked terrible Monday night, as they weren't able to contain the Warriors defensively and fared poorly on offense. Although he led the team in scoring, Monday represented his worst scoring total of the season. Otherwise, Johnson is having a career year as the centerpiece of San Antonio's offense, averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 13 games.