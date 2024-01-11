Johnson totaled 17 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 130-108 victory over the Pistons.

The Spurs gave their second unit plenty of run in the big win, and Johnson led the group in scoring. The fifth-year forward has scored in double digits in seven of his eight games since moving to the bench, averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals in 29.4 minutes over that stretch.