Johnson provided 26 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to New York.

Johnson totaled a team-high 26 points in Wednesday's clash, stretching his streak of 20-plus points to four straight contests. He's averaging 27.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over this brief hot stretch, with his scoring average for the season now sitting at 21.6 points per game (34 appearances).