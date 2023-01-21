Johnson ended Friday's 131-126 loss to the Clippers with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes.

The Spurs fought hard and suffered a tight loss against the Clippers, and Johnson stood out with an excellent scoring performance, but he didn't do much in other categories. Johnson has struggled with his shot during most of the season and is shooting a career-worst 42.4 percent from the field, but his role as the Spurs' go-to player on offense has him averaging a career-best 21.6 points per tilt.