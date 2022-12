Johnson finished Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Heat with 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Johnson is showing signs of being able to leave his shooting slump in the past, but those woes are affecting his value. Even if he has scored at least 20 points in six games in a row, the lack of efficiency is hurting his value, especially considering his volume and the fact that he's the Spurs' go-to player on offense on a nightly basis.