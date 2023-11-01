Johnson notched 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 win over Phoenix.

Johnson had a woeful showing against the Clippers and finished with five points, but he turned things around quickly and led the Spurs to victory after making a few clutch plays in the final quarter. Johnson is sharing the offensive load with Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, but he should remain relevant in fantasy as long as he gets enough touches. For what is worth, he has scored 20 or more points in two of his last three outings.