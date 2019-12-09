Johnson scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added five rebounds and an assist during Friday's G League win over Sioux Falls.

Johnson finished one short of Dedric Lawson for the team lead in scoring on the night. The Kentucky product is averaging 20 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 11 G League games this season.