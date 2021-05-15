Johnson produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 loss to the Spurs.

With DeMar DeRozan and a host of other starters on the bench, Johnson's value increased significantly in the short-handed scenario. The Spurs should sit their starters again in their rematch with the Suns, and since Johnson is a regular figure in the first unit, he may see his minutes curtailed.