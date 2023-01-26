Johnson finished Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Lakers with 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in 33 minutes.

Other Spurs seemed to make more highlight-worthy plays, but Johnson was in the thick of it for the entire evening, nailing shots from long range in key moments throughout the game. Johnson recently broke his career scoring record with 36 points against the Nets, and in seven games after a two-game absence, he averaged 23.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor.