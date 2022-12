Johnson had 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 win over the Heat.

Once again, Johnson led his team in the points category. After starting off the season contributing well across the board, lately his value has mostly come from points and rebounds. After averaging 3.9 made three-pointers, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals during the month of October, all three of those averages have significantly decreased since then.