Johnson had 27 points (11-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 loss to Phoenix.

Johnson led the Spurs in scoring and shots made in the blowout loss, tallying his second 25-point performance in the last five games. Johnson has scored 25 or more points with five or more rebounds in four contests this season.