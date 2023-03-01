Johnson totaled 25 points (12-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 victory over the Jazz.

Johnson dropped at least 20 points for the seventh time in his past eight games, though he failed to add anything else of note. A lack of supporting stats is the primary reason he currently sits outside the top 150 for the season despite averaging 21.8 points per game. As long as he remains healthy, he is going to put up points, but for some managers, that simply isn't enough. While he should probably be rostered in just about every format, he certainly isn't built for every fantasy squad.