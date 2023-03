Johnson recorded 29 points (13-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 win over Atlanta.

Johnson posted a team-high rebound mark while setting a new season-high during Sunday's victory. Johnson, who also notched a team-high-tying scoring total, has finished with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds three times this season and for the first time since a 36-points, 11-rebound outing Jan. 11 against Brooklyn.