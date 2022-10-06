Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday that he anticipates Johnson (shoulder) will play in San Antonio's last two preseason games, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Johnson suffered a dislocated right shoulder in late September that caused him to miss training camp, but it sounds like he could be ready to return as early as Oct. 11 when the Spurs play the Jazz for their second-to-last preseason contest. Regardless of Johnson's preseason participation, it sounds like Popovich is confident the young forward will be available for the start of the 2022-23 season after a productive 2021-22 campaign.