Johnson (conditioning) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Johnson has officially cleared the league's health and safety protocols, and he went through shootaround Monday morning, but the Spurs will hold him out of action amid conditioning concerns. The second-year forward hasn't played in more than two weeks, but the hope is that he'll be cleared to play in at least one of the Spurs' final two games before the All-Star break. San Antonio is scheduled to host New York on Tuesday and Oklahoma City on Thursday.