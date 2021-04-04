Johnson provided 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 loss to the Pacers.

Saturday marked an impressive milestone for Johnson. He became only the third player in franchise history to record over 700 points and 330 rebounds in their first 60 games, joining David Robinson and Tim Duncan in that achievement. That's elite company for Johnson, who started to come into his own In the Orlando bubble and maintained his hold on a starting role coming into his sophomore campaign.