Johnson appears to have lost weight ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com noting that he looks "quicker with a little more bounce than last season."

Johnson earned Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2025-26, averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals across 23.3 minutes per game in 82 regular-season appearances off the bench. He figures to continue providing a spark with the second unit in 2026-27, though he'll face added competition for touches on a talented San Antonio team that added Tobias Harris (calf) this offseason.