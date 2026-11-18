Johnson produced four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Pistons.

Johnson saw his playing time drop to just 15 minutes Tuesday after logging at least 25 minutes in each of his previous five appearances. The veteran forward had scored in double figures in three straight games before Tuesday's setback, but his inconsistent offensive involvement and crowded San Antonio rotation limit his fantasy reliability. He remains a matchup-dependent option in deeper leagues.