Johnson had 12 points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 121-99 loss to the Warriors.

Thursday's game marked the first time he missed 10 shots in one since Dec. 26. After posting his career-high 29 points Thursday, Johnson took a step back across San Antonio's next three games. Johnson averaged 11.0 points on a 32.1 shot percentage in that three-game span.