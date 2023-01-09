Johnson (hamstring) didn't participate in the Spurs' morning shootaround and remains listed as questionable for Monday's game in Memphis, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Though Johnson joined the Spurs for their two-game road trip to Memphis and hasn't been officially ruled out for Monday, his absence from shootaround suggests he'll likely miss the first of the team's matchups with the Grizzlies. If Johnson is ruled out ahead of the 8 p.m. ET opening tip, the Spurs will likely turn to a combination of Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott, Stanley Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop to help fill his minutes.