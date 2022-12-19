Johnson (back) did not participate in morning shootaround ahead of San Antonio's matchup with the Rockets on Monday, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson is currently listed as questionable for the contest due to a lower back contusion but may be on the wrong side of questionable given his absence Monday morning. If he were to miss, Doug McDermott and Keita Bates-Diop would likely handle larger workloads.