Johnson (back) did not participate in morning shootaround ahead of San Antonio's matchup with the Rockets on Monday, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Johnson is currently listed as questionable for the contest due to a lower back contusion but may be on the wrong side of questionable given his absence Monday morning. If he were to miss, Doug McDermott and Keita Bates-Diop would likely handle larger workloads.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Leads Spurs in disappointing defeat•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Scores 25 with seven boards•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Reaches 20 points again•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Gets green light•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Game-time call Monday•