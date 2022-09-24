Johnson suffered a dislocated right shoulder on Saturday, causing him to miss the start of training camp, but is expected to return for the start of the regular season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Johnson has just recently signed a four-year, $80 million extension with the Spurs. The 6-foot-6 forward broke out in 2021, posting averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals. His efficiency was also impressive, shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three. This shoulder injury should not affect him once the regular season rolls around, and he should continue to be a focal point in San Antonio's offense.