Johnson (foot) logged 24 points (10-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 win over Portland.

Johnson returned to the starting lineup following a two-game absence and struggled mightily from deep but still posted 24 points, tying him for second on the team with Julian Champagnie. Johnson continues to periodically sit out games to manage injuries, but when available, he's been a steady contributor, posting 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.7 minutes over his past six appearances.