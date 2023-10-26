Johnson finished Wednesday's 126-119 loss to Dallas with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes.

Johnson totaled just five double-doubles last season while averaging 5.0 rebounds per game, but he nearly achieved the feat during Wednesday's regular-season opener. The 24-year-old set career-high marks with 22.0 points and 2.9 assists in 32.7 minutes per game over 63 appearances last year, and he should have a chance to maintain a significant role alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama this season.