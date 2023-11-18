Johnson racked up 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Kings.

Johnson missed Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City due to knee soreness, but he returned to action Friday and came within one rebound of a double-double. The 24-year-old has had some inconsistent performances early in the season but has scored at least 20 points in five of 11 appearances. Over seven outings in November, he's averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.