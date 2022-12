Johnson (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Orlando, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson missed the last two games due to right hamstring tightness, but he'll return to the court for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. He's topped 20 points in his last six appearances and has averaged 24.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game during that time.