Johnson (foot) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson missed the last two games due to a sore left foot but will return to the court for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.2 minutes per game.