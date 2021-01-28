Johnson registered 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Johnson displayed a few inconsistencies earlier this season but seems to be trending in the right direction of late, and he has scored 10 or more points in eight straight contests -- he is averaging 16.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during that eight-game span. The Spurs -- and fantasy managers alike -- can certainly use those levels of consistency moving forward, as that seems to be the next step in Johnson's development.