Johnson (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Johnson returned to action Saturday following a one-game absence due to his ankle injury, and he'll be able to suit up once again Monday after being labeled as probable. He's topped 20 points in his last three appearances and has averaged 22.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game during that time.