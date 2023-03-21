Johnson (neck) is out for Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

As expected, Johnson, who was left off the initial injury report, has been downgraded to out just moments after the team announced he was expected to miss Tuesday's matchup. The severity of Johnson's sore neck remains unclear, but it's certainly possible he remains sidelined for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back set Wednesday in Milwaukee as well.