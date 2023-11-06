Johnson (wrist) will play Monday against Indiana, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Johnson's availability aligns with coach Gregg Popovich's expectation from earlier in the afternoon Monday. The Spurs are playing a third game in four days, but morale is high, and Johnson is an emotional leader of San Antonio's young squad.
