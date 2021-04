Johnson posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's win at New Orleans.

Johnson has scored in double digits in five of his last seven games but hasn't registered a double-double since April 5, when he posted 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Cavaliers. Johnson's role on offense has diminished a bit, and he has scored more than 15 points just once over his last 12 outings.