Johnson (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against Houston but is expected to be available for Sunday's rematch with the Rockets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson will miss his second consecutive game due to a strained left foot Saturday, but he will suit up for the tail end of the back-to-back set Sunday. Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham (back) and Dominick Barlow should see an uptick in minutes Saturday.