Johnson posted 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 116-100 victory over Portland.

Johnson led all players in Friday's contest in rebounds while setting a new season high mark and ending as one of three Spurs with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Johnson has surpassed the 20-point mark in 18 games this season, accompanying that with 10 or more rebounds in seven of those contests.