Johnson closed Thursday's 118-109 victory over the Rockets with 32 points (14-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes.

Johnson has been a force on the scoreboard recently, and he posted his second-highest scoring total of the season during Thursday's win. He's now scored 15-plus points in six consecutive matchups and has averaged 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 35.3 minutes per game across that span.