Johnson (back), who is probable for Thursday's game against Chicago, participated in the Spurs' morning shootaround, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson is dealing with low back tightness ahead of Thursday's matchup, but he'll likely be able to suit up against the Bulls, especially after participating in shootaround. He's topped 20 points in two of his last four outings, averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.