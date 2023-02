Johnson (ankle) participated in Monday's shootaround, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson is questionable Monday against Chicago due to a sore left ankle, but his participation in the Spurs' shootaround is encouraging. He's averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 34.3 minutes per game over his last 12 appearances and should play a significant role if he gets the green light versus the Bulls.