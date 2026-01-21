Johnson chipped in 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to Houston.

Johnson scored in double figures for just the second time in the past five games, turning in a solid yet passive performance. With Victor Wembanyama now nearing full health, Johnson has been unable to maintain his momentum from earlier in the season. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per game, leaving him outside the top 120 in nine-category formats.