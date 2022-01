Johnson contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Rockets.

Johnson scored an efficient 18 points off the bench, a decent performance given the recent time off. He is typically an empty fantasy producer and so this was right in line with what we are used to seeing. He can have some backend value in 12-team leagues but only offers upside in points and boards.