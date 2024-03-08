Johnson contributed 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 131-129 loss to Sacramento.

The Spurs' second unit helped keep the game close, as Johnson and Malaki Branham combined for 45 points on 9-for-16 shooting from three-point range. Johnson appears to have taken his Feb. 25 benching to heart -- in five games since, he's averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 boards, 3.4 threes and 3.2 assists while draining multiple treys in each contest.