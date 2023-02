Johnson provided 25 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to Cleveland.

After missing a game Feb. 10 with a minor ankle injury, Johnson has scored exactly 25 points in both games since. The fourth-year forward figures to be the focal point of a threadbare Spurs roster the rest of the way, and over his last 16 contests, Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 4.4 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.6 threes.