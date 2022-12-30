Johnson closed Thursday's 122-115 win over the Knicks with 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 32 minutes.

Johnson led the way Thursday, powering the Spurs to a rare victory on the back of his fourth 30-point effort of the season. Despite averaging 21.2 points this season, Johnson currently sits as the 192nd-ranked player in standard formats. His efficiency typically leaves a lot to be desired, while his peripheral numbers could use some work. He remains a must-roster player but obviously isn't going to fit every build.