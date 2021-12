Johnson ended with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to Phoenix.

Johnson's effort on Monday was in line with his usual averages. In his third season with the Spurs, Johnson averages well over 30 minutes per game as a starter and has established a solid floor for fantasy managers. A decent game from beyond the arc and a few additional boards allow an increase in value occasionally.