Johnson accumulated 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

Johnson saw a slight decrease in playing time, but that didn't stop him from making an impact in the box score. He scored in double figures for a second straight matchup while leading the San Antonio bench in rebounds. Johnson managed to snap his miserable 0-for-13 skid from beyond the arc by making a three Tuesday, but he still has plenty of room for improvement from range.