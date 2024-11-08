Johnson closed with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Johnson set his season high in rebounds while posting his second-highest mark in points on the season. The 25-year-old has taken a backseat in a reserve role this year, though his recent production and the injury of Jeremy Sochan (thumb) bodes well for his playing time moving forward. In his last five regular-season outings, Johnson has averaged 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals across 27.0 minutes per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.