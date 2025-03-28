Johnson accumulated 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson recorded a double-double for the first time since Jan. 8, when he notched 24 points and 11 boards in a loss to the Bucks, but the veteran continues to make an impact as a reliable second-unit scorer for San Antonio. He's scored in double digits off the bench in 12 of his 15 appearances during the current month, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.