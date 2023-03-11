Johnson closed Friday's 128-120 win over the Nuggets with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Johnson produced one of his best games of the season for San Antonio's second win in their past four games. With the Spurs eliminated from the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how the Spurs handle the workloads of their key players such as Johnson down the stretch. After Sunday's game against the Thunder, the Spurs will have back-to-back weeks with four games on the schedule.