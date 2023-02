Johnson is probable for Monday's game against Cleveland due to left ankle soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson missed a pair of contests due to the ankle injury but returned to action Saturday and posted 25 points (9-14 FG) in 29 minutes. His official availability likely won't be known until closer to Monday's 7 p.m. ET tip, but if he suits up, he should garner his usual role against the Cavaliers.