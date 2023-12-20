Johnson is probable for Thursday's game against Chicago due to low back tightness, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Johnson hasn't missed a game since mid-November, and although he's dealing with a back issue ahead of Thursday's matchup, he'll likely be able to suit up again. Over eight appearances in December thus far, he's averaged 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.9 minutes per game.