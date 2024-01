Johnson (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Johnson missed just his second game of the season Sunday against Boston due to back spasms, but he's trending in the right direction for Tuesday. In 13 December outings, Johnson compiled averages of 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.